6-year-old boy shot, killed while watching fireworks at birthday party on 4th of July

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN/KRON) — A 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in San Francisco while watching fireworks on the Fourth of July.

The coroner hasn’t identified the 6-year-old yet, but his family has. They say his name is Jace Young.

City leaders are outraged and say the loss is a piece of a much bigger problem.

“Something like this happening is just devastating. I really am at a loss for words,” said Shamann Walton with the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Police say the shooting happened off Ingalls Street near La Salle Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The boy was taken to a hospital, but police say he succumbed to his injuries.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by family members, Young was attending a birthday party when he was killed.

“At the tender age of 6 years old Jace was a very bright young man destined for greatness. The kid who could brighten up a room with his smile and his blue glasses. His love for technology and always wanting to be around all of his family and friends. One thing that you could always count on Jace for is to be honest! He gave us all that he could…” Ayofemi Bryant said on Young’s GoFundMe page.

Police also found a man who was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“A lot of people are calling for press conferences and different things, but I want people to understand that there is a mother who lost her son. There is a father who lost a son. There’s siblings that lost a brother, so people have to remember we have to be respectful,” Walton said.

On Twitter, Captain Troy Dangerfield, an officer from the Bayview station, said, “This young boy was just watching fireworks. The community and I are outraged by this tragedy.”

Walton says the focus must be getting guns off the street and justice must be served to the young victim and his family.

“Any parent, any grandparent, anyone who loves children can only imagine having to deal with this if this was in your own family,” Walton said.

Detectives are still investigating, but no suspects have been arrested as of Sunday night.