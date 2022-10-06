LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of at least six people on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday.

One person has died and the other victims were transported to local hospitals, police said.

The incident was reported around 11:42 a.m. in the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)

LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)

LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)

LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)

LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have taken a suspect into custody.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed to traffic at Spring Mountain Road. Closures are also impacting Spring Mountain and other streets in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.