TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Six people were shot outside a funeral in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Friday, police confirmed.

WPXI reported the funeral was for a victim of a previous shooting earlier in October. The neighborhood is known as Brighton Heights.

Pittsburgh police said one of the victims was taken to a children’s hospital, but would not confirm if the victim is a minor.

Police said it is “more than likely” one gun was used, but that is still being investigated, according to WPXI.

No information was given on suspects.

The station also posted video of a live stream from inside the funeral that captured the moment shots were fired outside. That video may be upsetting to some viewers.