6 injured, including officer, in Idaho mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (WFLA) — Five civilians and one police officer have been hurt in a mass shooting at an Idaho mall, according to police.

KTVB reported that the shooting happened at the Boise Towne Square Mall on North Milwaukee Street.

The Boise Police Department said that one person was taken into custody while they cleared each business one by one to secure the mall.

The department said they were working to notify the victims’ families of the situation, but did not describe the extent of their injuries.

A media briefing is planned for 6:30 p.m. EDT (4:30 p.m. Mountain Time).