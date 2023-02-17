Authorities say this store in Arkabutla, MS was one of the scenes where six people were shot and killed Friday in Tate County, MS. (Adam Itayem, WREG)

ARKABUTLA, Miss. (WREG) — Six people were shot and killed in the town of Arkabutla, Mississippi on Friday, the Tate County sheriff said.

According to Sheriff Brad Lance, the shooter went into a store and shot a man. The shooter then went to a house nearby on Bend Road and shot a woman.

Lance said the suspect also went to a home on Arkabutla Dam Road and shot and killed two people there.

A deputy saw a car that fit the suspect’s car description and tried to stop him. He did not stop his car, causing a chase.

Officials say he pulled into a driveway of a home, and the shooter was apprehended there. At the house, officers found a person dead in a car and another dead in the roadway.

It is believed that the shooter lived at the Arkabutla Dam Road location, Lance said.

Investigators have not released the name of the suspect or information about what led up to the shootings.

The town of Arkabutla, Miss. has a population of less than 300, and is located about 45 miles south of Memphis, Tenn. on Arkabutla Lake.

This breaking news will be updated.