6 arrested for looting tornado-damaged Kentucky homes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several people were arrested Friday for stealing damaged items left in the wake of devastating storms and tornadoes that raved parts of Kentucky.

Kentucky sheriff’s deputies said six people were arrested for stealing damaged vehicles, copper, and other items. Authorities said they stopped the caravan of suspects who were allegedly all carrying stolen property.

According to WEHT, syringes containing Methamphetamine and over $120,000 in cash were also seized.

“In the event you see someone in your neighborhood taking items including vehicles, don’t be shy about inquiring as to who they are,” the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Take pictures or immediately call law enforcement.”