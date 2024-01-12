TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Coast Guard announced it repatriated 53 migrants to the Dominican Republic on Friday.

During a Wednesday night patrol, aircrews with Customs and Border Protection alerted the Coast Guard to a suspect vessel in Mona Passage waters near Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

Cutter Joseph Napier responded to the “grossly overloaded” vessel to find 46 men and seven women of either Dominican Republic or Haitian descent on board.

“I’m extremely proud of our crew’s professionalism and dedication,” said Lieutenant Matthew W. Carmine, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier commanding officer. “Their ability to seamlessly integrate with regional partners to safely carry out the interdiction of a vessel attempting a dangerous and unlawful voyage to the United States is a testament to their hard work and training.”

The Coast Guard said it has carried out 24 unlawful irregular migration voyage interdictions in the Mona Passage and waters near Puerto Rico since Oct. 1.