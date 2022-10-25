(NBC News) — Five people have been stranded about 21 stories underground at Grand Canyon Caverns since the attraction’s elevator malfunctioned Sunday evening, authorities said Monday night.

The visitors weren’t confined in an elevator car; rather, they have the run of the caverns and an adjacent hotel suite while they await a suitable ride to the surface in Peach Springs, Arizona, said Coconino Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton.

The malfunction was discovered about sundown Sunday, and the group was unable to use a stairway system described to be similar to an old, external fire escape, Paxton said.

The caverns are equipped with a six-person hotel suite and food service, and the group was put up for the night by the hotelkeepers, he said. The suite lists for $1,000 a night for two.

