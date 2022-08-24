TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said five men were shot, two fatally, in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

According to NBC 4, the shooting was reported in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of the city.

Police and Fire & EMS were called to the area for the report of several people shot shortly after 12:45 p.m., NBC 4 reported.

The outlet reported two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other men took themselves to a hospital.

The executive assistant chief described the area as an “open-air drug market” regularly patrolled by police.

NBC 4 reported there is no word on what led up to the shooting.