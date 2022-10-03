TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people not to eat recalled cheese linked to a listeria outbreak that has infected at least six people.
A CDC food safety alert Friday said experts are investigating the outbreak, which is linked to brie and camembert cheese made by Old Europe Cheese, Inc.
At least five people were hospitalized after becoming infected by the dangerous bacteria, the food safety alert said.
The cheese affected by the recall was sold under multiple brand names at the following stores nationwide, although it could be found in others:
- Whole Foods
- Albertsons
- Safeway
- Meijer
- Harding’s
- Shaw’s
- Price Chopper
- Market Basket
- Raley’s
- Save Mart
- Giant Foods
- Stop & Shop
- Fresh Thyme
- Lidl, Sprouts
- Athenian Foods
The six listeria cases have been linked to six different states, although no cases have been reported in Florida as of yet.
Healthy people who become infected with listeria usually suffer from diarrhea and fever and can recover without treatment.
In severe infections, the worst symptoms start within two weeks of eating contaminated food, although symptoms can develop the same day. These infections can lead to hospitalization and death, in the worst cases.
Severe symptoms can include headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever, and muscle aches.
A more serious case of listeria is more likely in those with weakened immune systems, pregnant people, and those over the age of 65. Pregnant individuals may have fever, fatigue, and muscle aches along with the risk of pregnancy loss, premature birth, and deadly infections in newborns.
The recalled cheese was said to have best-by dates from Sept. 28, 2022, to Dec. 14, 2022. The products were also sold under the following brand names:
|Brand
|Product Name
|UPC Code
|BLACK BEAR
|6 lb Black Bear Wheel
|N/A
|BLOCK AND BARREL
|2.2 lb Block and Barrel Brie
|078982603281
|BLOCK AND BARREL
|6.6 lb Block and Barrel Brie
|N/A
|CHARMANT
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel – CHARMANT
|N/A
|CHARMANT
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421023860
|COBBLESTONE
|2.2 lb Cobblestone Brie Wheel
|822486179809
|CULINARY TOUR
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|011225005145
|CULINARY TOUR
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FREDERICKS
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FREDERICKS
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|708820301214
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|841330111994
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|841330111987
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Camembert-Traditionnel rounds
|841330111970
|GLENVIEW FARMS
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|758108121355
|GLENVIEW FARMS
|3.25 lb Brie-double crème, rectangular RW
|758108670150
|GOOD AND GATHER
|8 oz Good and Gather Wheel
|085239047620
|HEINEN
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|020601418028
|JOAN OF ARC
|14 oz Joan of Arc Brie Wheel
|711565129111
|JOAN OF ARC
|2.2 lb Joan of Arc Herb and Garlic Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|2.2 lb Joan of Arc Peppercorn Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|6.5 lb Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Camembert Wheel
|711565112243
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Double Cream Wedge
|711565204993
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Double Creme Wheel
|711565112236
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Slicing Brie
|711565200520
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel
|711565129104
|LA BONNE VIE
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|820581678678
|LA BONNE VIE
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|820581678685
|LA BONNE VIE
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW
|820581678692
|LA BONNE VIE
|7 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped
|820581678661
|LA BONNE VIE
|7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped
|820581678654
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|820581678531
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|820581678746
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|820581678616
|LIDL
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|4056489151739
|LIFE IN PROVENCE
|8 oz Brie – rounds
|787984111952
|MARKET 32
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|41735052865
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|41735052834
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|41735052872
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|41735052858
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie-dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped
|41735052889
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds
|41735052841
|MATRIE ‘D
|2.2 lb Matrie’d Wheel
|780487488422
|METROPOLITAN
|6.5 lb Metropolitan Wheel
|N/A
|METROPOLITAN
|8 oz Metropolitan Wheel
|711565007679
|PRESTIGE
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|021140033635
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|6.5 lb Brie – w/Herbs, whole wheel
|N/A
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz – w/Herbs, wedges
|21004900002
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|021130045679
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – slicing rectangle
|021130098453
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO
|133421027865
|RED APPLE
|7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|604262030005
|RED APPLE
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|604262030036
|Reny Picot
|1 lb Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle
|033421024201
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, rounds
|033421022764
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421022757
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|033421022795
|Reny Picot
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|2.2 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|3.25 lb Brie – double crème, rectangular
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème w/Herbs, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW – RENY PICOT
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie-dbl crème w/Peppercorn, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Camembert – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped
|033421022429
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds no cups
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped
|033421022417
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Peppercorn, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421022863
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle
|033421024300
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO
|133421027865
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – trpl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW – ST ROCCO
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|033421022313
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|033421022900
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds
|033421024904
|ST RANDEAUX
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|636625003401
|ST RANDEAUX
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrpd RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Pepper, wedges, saran wrpd RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|636625003418
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|636625003548
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel, rounds
|636625003425
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – rounds
|725439802550
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|725439999731
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – w/Herb center layer, rounds
|725439802567
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|TRADER JOE
|8 oz Trader Joe Slicing
|00505086
CDC investigators said they are working to determine if any other products have been contaminated as well.