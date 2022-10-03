TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people not to eat recalled cheese linked to a listeria outbreak that has infected at least six people.

A CDC food safety alert Friday said experts are investigating the outbreak, which is linked to brie and camembert cheese made by Old Europe Cheese, Inc.

At least five people were hospitalized after becoming infected by the dangerous bacteria, the food safety alert said.

The cheese affected by the recall was sold under multiple brand names at the following stores nationwide, although it could be found in others:

Whole Foods

Albertsons

Safeway

Meijer

Harding’s

Shaw’s

Price Chopper

Market Basket

Raley’s

Save Mart

Giant Foods

Stop & Shop

Fresh Thyme

Lidl, Sprouts

Athenian Foods

The six listeria cases have been linked to six different states, although no cases have been reported in Florida as of yet.

Healthy people who become infected with listeria usually suffer from diarrhea and fever and can recover without treatment.

In severe infections, the worst symptoms start within two weeks of eating contaminated food, although symptoms can develop the same day. These infections can lead to hospitalization and death, in the worst cases.

Severe symptoms can include headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever, and muscle aches.

A more serious case of listeria is more likely in those with weakened immune systems, pregnant people, and those over the age of 65. Pregnant individuals may have fever, fatigue, and muscle aches along with the risk of pregnancy loss, premature birth, and deadly infections in newborns.

The recalled cheese was said to have best-by dates from Sept. 28, 2022, to Dec. 14, 2022. The products were also sold under the following brand names:

Brand Product Name UPC Code BLACK BEAR 6 lb Black Bear Wheel N/A BLOCK AND BARREL 2.2 lb Block and Barrel Brie 078982603281 BLOCK AND BARREL 6.6 lb Block and Barrel Brie N/A CHARMANT 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel – CHARMANT N/A CHARMANT 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 033421023860 COBBLESTONE 2.2 lb Cobblestone Brie Wheel 822486179809 CULINARY TOUR 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 011225005145 CULINARY TOUR 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped N/A FREDERICKS 8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrapped N/A FREDERICKS 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 708820301214 FRESH THYME 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 841330111994 FRESH THYME 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 841330111987 FRESH THYME 8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped N/A FRESH THYME 8 oz Camembert-Traditionnel rounds 841330111970 GLENVIEW FARMS 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel 758108121355 GLENVIEW FARMS 3.25 lb Brie-double crème, rectangular RW 758108670150 GOOD AND GATHER 8 oz Good and Gather Wheel 085239047620 HEINEN 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 020601418028 JOAN OF ARC 14 oz Joan of Arc Brie Wheel 711565129111 JOAN OF ARC 2.2 lb Joan of Arc Herb and Garlic Wheel N/A JOAN OF ARC 2.2 lb Joan of Arc Peppercorn Wheel N/A JOAN OF ARC 6.5 lb Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel N/A JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Camembert Wheel 711565112243 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Double Cream Wedge 711565204993 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Double Creme Wheel 711565112236 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Slicing Brie 711565200520 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel 711565129104 LA BONNE VIE 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 820581678678 LA BONNE VIE 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel 820581678685 LA BONNE VIE 6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW 820581678692 LA BONNE VIE 7 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped 820581678661 LA BONNE VIE 7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped 820581678654 LA BONNE VIE 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 820581678531 LA BONNE VIE 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 820581678746 LA BONNE VIE 8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds 820581678616 LIDL 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 4056489151739 LIFE IN PROVENCE 8 oz Brie – rounds 787984111952 MARKET 32 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 41735052865 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 41735052834 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped 41735052872 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 41735052858 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie-dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped 41735052889 MARKET 32 8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds 41735052841 MATRIE ‘D 2.2 lb Matrie’d Wheel 780487488422 METROPOLITAN 6.5 lb Metropolitan Wheel N/A METROPOLITAN 8 oz Metropolitan Wheel 711565007679 PRESTIGE 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 021140033635 PRIMO TAGLIO 6.5 lb Brie – w/Herbs, whole wheel N/A PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz – w/Herbs, wedges 21004900002 PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 021130045679 PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz Brie – slicing rectangle 021130098453 PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO 133421027865 RED APPLE 7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 604262030005 RED APPLE 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped 604262030036 Reny Picot 1 lb Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle 033421024201 Reny Picot 14 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, rounds 033421022764 Reny Picot 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 033421022757 Reny Picot 14 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds 033421022795 Reny Picot 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 2.2 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 3.25 lb Brie – double crème, rectangular N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie – double crème w/Herbs, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW – RENY PICOT N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie-dbl crème w/Peppercorn, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Camembert – double crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 7 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped 033421022429 Reny Picot 7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds no cups N/A Reny Picot 7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped 033421022417 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Peppercorn, wedges, saran wrapped N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 033421022863 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle 033421024300 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO 133421027865 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – trpl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW – ST ROCCO N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped 033421022313 Reny Picot 8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds 033421022900 Reny Picot 8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds 033421024904 ST RANDEAUX 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 636625003401 ST RANDEAUX 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel N/A ST RANDEAUX 6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW N/A ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrpd RW N/A ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Pepper, wedges, saran wrpd RW N/A ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 636625003418 ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 636625003548 ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel, rounds 636625003425 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – rounds 725439802550 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 725439999731 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – w/Herb center layer, rounds 725439802567 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped N/A TRADER JOE 8 oz Trader Joe Slicing 00505086

CDC investigators said they are working to determine if any other products have been contaminated as well.