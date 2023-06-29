IBERIA, La. (WFLA) — A couple in Lousiana had a surprise visitor in the middle of the night.

Don and Jan Schultz said they woke up around 1:30 a.m. Friday to the sound of their dog, Panda, growling.

Thinking someone was in their New Iberia house, Don said he grabbed a pistol and walked into the hallway. Moments later, he found a 5-foot alligator just inches away from his feet.

Videos shared by the Schultzes show the alligator hissing in their hallway. They called 911 and the sheriff’s office responded along with a worker from the Fish and Wildlife Department.

In the video, the trapper can be seen wrangling the gator and removing it from the home.

The Schultzes said the gator got into their house through a doggie door. They believe the gator was looking for a cool place to stay because it has been extremely hot in Louisana.

The couple said they have since upgraded their doggie door to only open for Panda’s collar.