5 elderly residents found dead in Louisiana senior living facilities; 600 others evacuated

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Health Department says five elderly residents at eight senior living centers were found dead during a “post-Hurricane Ida wellness check” on those facilities.

The five deaths will be investigated by the New Orleans Coroner.

In addition, the Health Department, assisted by New Orleans Emergency Medical Services and the New Orleans Fire Department, evacuated more than 600 residents from those facilities, sending some to local hospitals and others to state-approved shelters in north Louisiana.

Health Department Director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, said in a statement released by the city administration, that she is “deeply concerned to have seen the conditions” of those facilities, and called it a “failure” of the facility operators “to adequately prepare and protect their residents.”

The full statement, with the names of the eight senior living centers, is below.