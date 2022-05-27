POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say five people are dead after a house exploded northwest of Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday that Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller said at a news conference that two people were also injured. One is in critical condition and another is undergoing surgery.

Officials had earlier said four died and others might be missing in Thursday night’s explosion.

The missing have all been accounted for. Keller says the cause of the blast is still being investigated.