BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities continue to investigate the cause of a house fire in northwestern Arizona that left five people dead, including three young children.

Bullhead City police say the fire broke out about 5 p.m. Saturday and was extinguished in nine minutes but there were no survivors.

There also wasn’t an adult at the home at the time. The father of four of the victims told investigators that he was gone for about 2½ hours Saturday to buy groceries and Christmas gifts.

Police say a 4-year-old girl and three boys aged 2, 5 and 13 who died were siblings and lived at the home. An 11-year-old boy killed was a family relative and visiting at the time.