MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Five children and two adults were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-90 in McHenry County, authorities said.

Thomas Dobosz, a 32-year-old man from Rolling Meadows also suffered serious injuries.

Authorities identified the deceased crash victims:

Driver: Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville

Passengers: Lauren Dobosz, 31, of Rolling Meadows A 13-year-old girl from Rolling Meadows A 13-year-old girl from Rolling Meadows A 7-year-old boy from Rolling Meadows A 6-year-old boy from Rolling Meadows A 5-year-old girl from Rolling Meadows



Illinois State Police said the crash occurred on westbound I-90 near Mile Marker 33 in Hampshire in McHenry County around 2 a.m. Police said the sedan was traveling in the wrong direction and crashed head-on into a car.

Both vehicles caught fire and became fully engulfed, police said.

State police said a Dobosz and five children in the van were killed. Fernandez was also killed.

Thomas Dobosz was airlifted to a Chicago hospital in critical condition.

A portion of westbound I-90 was closed for several hours Sunday as authorities investigated. All lanes have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.