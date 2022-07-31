MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Five children and two adults were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-90 in McHenry County, authorities said.
Thomas Dobosz, a 32-year-old man from Rolling Meadows also suffered serious injuries.
Authorities identified the deceased crash victims:
- Driver:
- Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville
- Passengers:
- Lauren Dobosz, 31, of Rolling Meadows
- A 13-year-old girl from Rolling Meadows
- A 13-year-old girl from Rolling Meadows
- A 7-year-old boy from Rolling Meadows
- A 6-year-old boy from Rolling Meadows
- A 5-year-old girl from Rolling Meadows
Illinois State Police said the crash occurred on westbound I-90 near Mile Marker 33 in Hampshire in McHenry County around 2 a.m. Police said the sedan was traveling in the wrong direction and crashed head-on into a car.
Both vehicles caught fire and became fully engulfed, police said.
State police said a Dobosz and five children in the van were killed. Fernandez was also killed.
Thomas Dobosz was airlifted to a Chicago hospital in critical condition.
A portion of westbound I-90 was closed for several hours Sunday as authorities investigated. All lanes have since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.