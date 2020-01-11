5.2 aftershock hits Puerto Rico days after earthquake, USGS says

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUERTO RICO (WFLA) – A 5.2 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico’s southern coast on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left much of it without power.

The aftershock came as FEMA is making aid available and assisting with damage assessment after the quake rocked the island before dawn on Tuesday.

It was one of about 500 earthquakes of magnitude 2 or greater that have rattled the area since December 28, according to the US Geological Survey.

According to CNN, the earthquake left one man dead, caused dozens of homes and other structures to crumble and left about two-thirds of residents in the dark.

First responders from South Florida responded to Puerto Rico earlier this week to give assistance after a series of strong earthquakes rocked the island.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss