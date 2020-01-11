5.2 aftershock hits Puerto Rico days after earthquake, USGS says

PUERTO RICO (WFLA) – A 5.2 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico’s southern coast on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left much of it without power.

The aftershock came as FEMA is making aid available and assisting with damage assessment after the quake rocked the island before dawn on Tuesday.

It was one of about 500 earthquakes of magnitude 2 or greater that have rattled the area since December 28, according to the US Geological Survey.

According to CNN, the earthquake left one man dead, caused dozens of homes and other structures to crumble and left about two-thirds of residents in the dark.

First responders from South Florida responded to Puerto Rico earlier this week to give assistance after a series of strong earthquakes rocked the island.