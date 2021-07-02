4th of July hours: What’s open and closed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Fourth of July could impact your shopping or eating plans for the weekend, as some stores may be closed or have shorter hours than usual on Sunday.

Costco customers, for example, will need to shop last-minute on Saturday – the store will be closed for the Fourth of July on Sunday.

WHAT’S OPEN

Here is a general list for stores that are open on July 4, provided by USAToday:

Some locally-owned businesses and restaurants could be closed on Sunday. The best bet is to call ahead to check the hours of the nearest stores and restaurants to you.