4th of July hours: What’s open and closed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Fourth of July could impact your shopping or eating plans for the weekend, as some stores may be closed or have shorter hours than usual on Sunday.
Costco customers, for example, will need to shop last-minute on Saturday – the store will be closed for the Fourth of July on Sunday.
WHAT’S OPEN
Here is a general list for stores that are open on July 4, provided by USAToday:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Barnes & Noble
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Belk
- Best Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Big Lots
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Conn’s HomePlus
- The Container Store
- CVS
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dillard’s
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- GameStop
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Ikea
- J.C. Penney
- Joann Stores
- Kirkland’s
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Party City
- Publix
- Ross
- rue21
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Ulta
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Some locally-owned businesses and restaurants could be closed on Sunday. The best bet is to call ahead to check the hours of the nearest stores and restaurants to you.