49ers fan in coma after attack at NFC Championship Game

(KTLA) – A man believed to be a supporter of the San Francisco 49ers is in a coma after he was attacked at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

Lt. Geoffrey Meeks of the IPD said the Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to Parking Lot L at the stadium at about 4:05 p.m., about half an hour into the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. There, firefighters found the victim, whom the Los Angeles Times identified as 40-year-old Daniel Luna, a restaurant owner from Oakland.

Firefighters transported Luna, who was wearing a 49ers jersey at the time of the attack, to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, and staff in the hospital’s emergency room brought Luna to the attention of police, Meeks said.

Luna suffered injuries to his face and upper body, and he still had his wallet and cell phone, leading police to believe the motive for the crime was not robbery, Meeks said.

The ER staff put Luna in a coma, where he remains, Meeks added, and police are working with SoFi Stadium security to investigate the assault.