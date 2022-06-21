47 cats found living with owner in SUV in ‘extreme heat and unsanitary conditions’ (Courtesy of Animal Humane Society)

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (WGHP) — Dozens of cats were rescued after they were found living in a cramped SUV with their owner, according to the Animal Humane Society.

On June 14, Minnesota State Patrol officers and Chisago County deputies found 47 cats inside an SUV at a rest stop near Harris, Minnesota. Investigators called in agents with the Animal Humane Society for help.

The owner had been living in the SUV with the cats “for some time,” according to the Animal Humane Society.

AHS says the cats ranged in ages from less than a year to more than 12 years old.

Paramedics evaluated the owner and gave the owner medical resources. The cats had only minor medical issues despite what the AHS described as “extreme heat and unsanitary conditions inside the vehicle.”

The owner agreed to let AHS take the 47 cats. Another 14 cats were released to a local rescue before June 14.

AHS veterinary and animal behavior staff are caring for the cats until they can be sterilized and made available for adoption.