(WFLA) — A little girl in Tazewell, Tennessee hopes her community will help find her Build-A-Bear stuffed animal which holds tremendous sentimental value — a recording of her late mother’s heartbeat.

According to radio station WRIL, the girl’s Build-A-Bear was accidentally donated to the Goodwill in Tazewell. The bear is rainbow or tie-dyed in color and may feature a heart shape on its hands.

A note posted at the Tazewell Goodwill reads in part, “This bear is the only thing of a departed mother that a little girl has. PLEASE if you have it, return to this store so we can reunite them.”

The note added that the person with the stuffed animal would be reimbursed.

A picture of the bear can be seen in the post from WRIL.