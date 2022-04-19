TAMPA (WFLA) — A Georgia couple has been charged with murder after authorities said they gave their four-week-old alcohol in a baby bottle.

Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Marquis Colvin and 24-year-old Sydnei Dunn.

Deputies were contacted by authorities at children’s healthcare of Atlanta after the two brought the infant in unresponsive. Hospital employees were suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the baby’s condition and called the police.

Deputies said Dunn admitted that she consumed a large amount of alcohol the day before and then breastfed the child. She also told detectives that Colvin put alcohol in the baby’s bottle. They decided to go to the hospital after the baby became unresponsive.

Doctors said the child had more than four times the legal limit of alcohol for an adult in its system.

Both were charged on April 14th with murder, cruelty to children, and reckless conduct. Colvin is also facing a parole violation and is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Colvin and Dunn are being held in the Paulding County Jail.