(NBC News Channel) — Four teenage girls in California were rescued from a rollercoaster Monday evening after their car stalled mid-ride, KCRA reported.

The teens were riding a coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands when their car stopped moving about 65 feet in the air.

Firefighters responded and used an aerial ladder truck to rescue them.

Despite efforts by technicians to get the car moving, they weren’t able to get it working.

It is unknown what caused the coaster to stop moving.

No one was injured.