4 missing South Carolina kids in ‘imminent and substantial danger’

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WFLA) — Authorities in South Carolina are searching for four children that are in “imminent and substantial danger,” after their biological parents, who don’t have custody, took off with them.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Leslie and Barbara Clemmons fled with their four biological children to avoid court action. The parents do not have legal custody of the children.

The missing kids’ names are Leslie IV (12), Brady (10), Deborah “Hattie Jean” (8), and Patricia “Carly” (3). The sheriff’s office believes the parents traveled up the east coast from South Carolina and went west, possibly to South Dakota. Deputies say the kids are in “imminent and substantial danger.”

The South Carolina Family Court judge has ordered that the children be taken into protective custody once located.