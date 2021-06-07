4 kids among 6 killed in wrong-way crash on Kentucky highway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say six people have died when a driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 75 struck a vehicle carrying five people.

Lexington police say a southbound car heading northbound struck the other car Saturday. Four of the victims were children.

A statement by the Fayette County coroner identified the family members as 30-year-old Catherine Greene of Owentown, and children ranging in age from 2 to 11.

The driver of the car driving the wrong way was identified as 38-year-old Jamaica Natasha Caudill of Madison County. The crash remains under investigation. It’s the second multiple-fatality crash involving a wrong-day driver on I-75 in Lexington since 2019.

