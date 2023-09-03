ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — A finger dock at the Capt. Stacy Fishing Center gave way while a number of people were boarding the Captain Stacy charter boat Sunday morning.

(Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey photo)

WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove reports the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at the business, located at 505 Atlantic Beach Causeway.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey said there were eight to 10 people who fell into the water after the dock gave way.

Four people were transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The others refused medical care, according to Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal for Atlantic Beach, Casey Arthur.

Officials at the business marked the area off for repair, a picture from Harvey showed. It was unclear if this disrupted the regularly scheduled tours on the charter boat.

Mutual aid came from the Morehead City Fire Department, the Beaufort Fire Department, and the Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department.