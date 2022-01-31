4-day workweek pilot program launching at some UK companies, could this happen in the US?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A four-day workweek pilot program is headed to the United Kingdom as many workers in the U.S. wonder if something similar could work here in the United States during the “Great Resignation.”

According to Bloomberg, a four-day workweek is launching in the UK. The outlet reports the pilot program will begin in June with about 30 companies signed up for the trial, as of Jan. 18. The trial run will last for six months.

The program also will not feature the standard 40 hours a week. Bloomberg reports companies may ask staff to spread 32 hours over four days. The pilot is run by 4 Day Week Global.

Currently, in the United States, there are no laws requiring private employers to give their employees paid time off.

8 On Your Side spoke with Natasha Bowman, known as the “Workplace Doctor” through her consulting firm, on why this would benefit workers across the United States, for reasons such as mental health and work-life balance.

Bowman said with people having the opportunity during the height of the coronavirus pandemic to leave their workplaces and be at home, “really understanding what a work-life balance really is,” sparked further discussions on the four-day workweek.

She said folks have decided they aren’t willing to trade in their mental wellbeing and time with their families to go back to work.

“Therefore, they’re just quitting it all together… So as we know, we can’t sustain this economy with that method. In fact, we’re already reaping what’s happening here, with labor shortages,” she said.

Bowman said to invite people back to the workplace, the four-day workweek with 32 hours may be necessary to replicate that balance. Workers then may not feel so overworked, overwhelmed, underpaid or under-appreciated.

“It’s a little different than the way that some organizations have explored it in this past, where you work four days, but you work 10 hour days, and then you get a day off. So you’re scrambling to get those 40 hours in, in that four-day mark, which really contributed to burnout,” Bowman said.

While nothing is in place in the US, there is current pending legislation regarding a four-day work-week on the state level. Such states include California and Washington, according to The Hill. The measure was first presented in July.

“If it’s not a law, it doesn’t mean organizations can’t implement this on their own. You do not need law or legislation to do the right thing,” Bowman said.