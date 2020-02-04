4 children who went missing in Alaska blizzard found alive

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Four children ranging in age from 2 to 14 who were reported overdue in returning from a snowmobile ride in western Alaska have been found, according to rescuers.

Rescue teams confirmed the children were cold, hungry and tired on Monday, KTUU-TV reported. Though the rescuers initially said the children were otherwise unharmed, KTVA-TV reported that a trooper dispatch later said they are receiving treatment for severe hypothermia.

Blizzard conditions had hampered the search, Alaska State Troopers said. The children had been expected to return to the community of Nunum Iqua early Sunday afternoon, troopers said in a Monday web posting.

Troopers identified the children as Christopher Johnson, 14, Frank Johnson, 8, Ethan Camille, 7, and Trey Camille, 2.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies were involved in a search and rescue for the children, including helicopters from the Army National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Nunum Iqua, formerly known as Sheldon Point, is about 500 miles (805 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage. The 2010 Census put the population at 187 people.

This story has been corrected to show Nunum Iqua’s population was 187 people in 2010, not 2000.

