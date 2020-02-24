(CNN) – After two arrests and 375 tips, baby Evelyn Boswell is still missing.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted another photo of the missing 15-month-old. The tweet also mentions the tips.
Law enforcement says two people have been arrested in the case. They’re Angela Boswell, Evelyn’s grandmother and William McCloud.
They’re due in court Monday after being taken into custody in North Carolina Friday.
Evelyn is the focus on a state-wide Amber Alert. She’s been missing since December.
LATEST STORIES:
- Heatwave hits Antarctica, melts nearby glaciers
- Study: Eating a big breakfast burns more calories
- 375 tips received in search for missing Tennessee toddler
- Gasparilla Distance Classic in the books; planning begins for next year
- Texas girl wakes up to find ‘gentle, gigantic’ raccoon in bed with her