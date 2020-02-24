375 tips received in search for missing Tennessee toddler

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – After two arrests and 375 tips, baby Evelyn Boswell is still missing.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted another photo of the missing 15-month-old. The tweet also mentions the tips.

Law enforcement says two people have been arrested in the case. They’re Angela Boswell, Evelyn’s grandmother and William McCloud.

They’re due in court Monday after being taken into custody in North Carolina Friday.

Evelyn is the focus on a state-wide Amber Alert. She’s been missing since December.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton"

Interview - Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interview - Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton"

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance"

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled "one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week"

Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota"

1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal"

Woman's body found at Tampa park, police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman's body found at Tampa park, police investigating"

Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic"

2 teens killed, 14-year-old injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens killed, 14-year-old injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss