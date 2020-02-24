375 tips received in search for missing Tennessee toddler

(CNN) – After two arrests and 375 tips, baby Evelyn Boswell is still missing.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted another photo of the missing 15-month-old. The tweet also mentions the tips.

UPDATE: We have a new photo of Evelyn Boswell to pass along.



Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.



Agents and detectives continue to work around the clock in an effort to find her.



The number of tips received in connection to the search for Evelyn stands at 375. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/VfQo6pSzWX — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 23, 2020

Law enforcement says two people have been arrested in the case. They’re Angela Boswell, Evelyn’s grandmother and William McCloud.

They’re due in court Monday after being taken into custody in North Carolina Friday.

Evelyn is the focus on a state-wide Amber Alert. She’s been missing since December.

LATEST STORIES: