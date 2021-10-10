3-year-old Texas boy found safe after going missing for several days

(NBC) – A toddler from Texas was found alive and safe after going missing for several days.

Police had been searching for 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez since Wednesday. They say he disappeared after playing with a family dog.

Officials say Ramirez was found by a landowner. The toddler appeared to have just been lost in the woods about five miles from his home.

Hundreds of searchers combed the woods for days looking for leads. Officials also used drones and K9s in their search.

Additionally, police drained three bodies of water but did not find any clues as to the child’s whereabouts.

The child was reunited with his mom Saturday and taken to the hospital for evaluation.