3-year-old girl dies after falling into septic tank at New Jersey campground

(NEXSTAR) – A 3-year-old girl died Saturday after falling into a sewage septic tank, police said.

The Lower Township Police Department are investigating the death that occurred at Sun Outdoors Campground in Erma, New Jersey — a small town on the southern tip of the state.

In a press release, police said they were called to the campground after a report of an unresponsive 3-year-old female.

The victim was transported to the Cape Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing, though police do not suspect any foul play at this time.

An autopsy was conducted on the 3-year-old, but the cause and manner of death are pending the final report.

In August, a Portland woman was trapped in a septic tank for up to three days after falling in. She survived.