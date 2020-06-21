3-year-old boy shot, killed in Chicago

CHICAGO (CNN) — A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago Saturday night.

Police say the boy was with his father who was driving when shots were fired from a blue Honda. The child was struck in the back and the dad was grazed in the stomach.

The father was able to drive his son to a hospital, but the boy did not survive.

One activist says protesters need to show up in his community to help find the shooter.

“With all that’s going on, the racial tension, the, uh, police brutality, the protests, what I’m asking, come on out here and protest on this West side and shut this West side down until we find out who discharged that weapon and took the life of his baby,” Andrew Holmes said.

Police say they believe that the boy’s father was the intended target of the shooting.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the news of the toddler’s death “unfathomable.”

