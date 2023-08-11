ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana arrested three more teenagers in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old girl in Gonzales.

The sheriff’s office said Gracie Limas was found deceased in her home on Aug. 4. Her boyfriend, Jaquin Stephens, 16, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

According to the sheriff’s office, three more teenagers were arrested for reportedly helping Stephens.

Leland Hickman Jr., 18, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. A 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. The sheriff’s office said the charges could be upgraded.

Stephens was indicted for one count of first-degree murder. The district attorney’s office wants him tried as an adult in the case.

He was transferred from a juvenile holding facility and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail to await trial.

This is a developing story.