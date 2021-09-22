3 students shot at bus stop in Kentucky, 1 dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFLA) — Police in Kentucky confirm three kids were shot at a bus stop in Louisville Wednesday morning, leaving one of them dead.

According to NBC affiliate WAVE 3, the drive-by shooting happened just before 6:20 a.m. The three students were standing at the bus stop when a vehicle drove by and fired shots before speeding away, according to police.

Two of the students were shot, according to WAVE 3, while the third was injured by “unknown means.”

One of the students who was shot later died. Police have not released any information on the identification.

The other two injured, identified by police only as teenage boys, are expected to be OK.

A spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed all three of the children were students who were waiting for a bus headed to a nearby high school.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

