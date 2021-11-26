3 shot during Black Friday fight at North Carolina mall, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with Black Friday shoppers.

Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further threat to the public. Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told reporters the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. inside The Streets at Southpoint mall.

A fight allegedly broke out between two groups who knew each other. Police did not say why the groups were fighting, however, Andrews said one of the victims was a 10-year-old child who was hit by a ricocheted bullet.

Andrews said the child’s wounds did not appear life-threatening. Police didn’t immediately release further information on the conditions of the other two who were shot.