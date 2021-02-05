3 police officers injured in North Carolina shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP)— Three High Point, North Carolina officers were shot, and a suspect is now barricaded in a home on West English Road.

At about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, officers were doing a routine patrol when they heard gunshots.

Investigators were able to pinpoint the shots to an address on the 2900 block of West English Road where they saw a man on the front porch.

“He ended up retreating back into the house, and we ended up having a barricaded subject,” said Lt. Matt Truitt, public information officer of the High Point Police Department.

More officers responded to the scene, and as they were working to get the man out, the suspect started shooting and hit three officers.

All three officers were taken to a hospital. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One officer may need surgery.

“The people that we work with each and every day have been struck by gunfire,” Truitt said. “This is something that you never want to receive a call like this, as far as another one of your coworkers has been struck by gunfire.”

The man remains barricaded as of 6 a.m. Friday.

People in the area have been evacuated. Police believe that there are no other people inside of the home and no one else injured.

“We do have a job to do, and we do have a duty to protect life as well, so that’s the reason that negotiations are being made and the house hasn’t been knocked down or however you wanna say it,” Truitt said. “We do have to remain calm and stay focused on our agenda and what we need to accomplish and the end result is that nobody is injured and that and we can safely take this person into custody.”

Police ask the public to avoid the area of West English Road and South Road in High Point.