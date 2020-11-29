3 men from 3 states accused in woman’s death, burned body

DEQUINCY, La. (AP) — Men from Alabama, Louisiana and Florida are accused in the death of a woman whose body was found after Louisiana firefighters put out a car fire.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says 23-year-old Morgan Douglas of Andalusia, Alabama, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, and the other two, 43-year-old Michael Roberts of Jacksonville, Florida, and 24-year-old Dixon Fife of Lake Charles, Louisiana, on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

All three also face charges of arson, conspiracy and obstructing justice.

The Beauregard Parish Coroner’s Office says the continuing investigation keeps it from releasing the woman’s name.

The fire marshal’s office says the men were roommates doing hurricane recovery work in the Lake Charles area.