(WFLA) — At least three people were killed after several cars and tractor-trailers were caught in a fiery pileup on an interstate in Malvern, Arkansas, Wednesday, according to state police.

Authorities said a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along the heavily traveled Interstate when stormy weather hit the region.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crashes began Wednesday approximately 50 miles southwest of Little Rock and blocked traffic until Thursday morning.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler tolds the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the wrecks started with a two-vehicle collision and led to at least two other chain-reaction crashes. The accidents were weather-related.

Video captured by Joni Deardorff showed several crashed trucks with flames engulfing the cabins.