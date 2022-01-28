3 Houston officers shot after chase

National

by: Kate Winkle,

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Three Houston police officers were shot Thursday, the department said. Officials were searching for the suspect Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. when a car that police were pursuing crashed. Police tweeted it happened in the 2100 block of McGowen Street, which is east of Midtown and Interstate 69.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes, police said.

The officers were taken to the hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

Police were asking people to avoid the area of the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss