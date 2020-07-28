3 Georgia inmates come to aid of deputy suffering medical emergency

GWINNET COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) – Three Georgia inmates are being praised by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office for rescuing a deputy who was suffering a medical emergency.

The deputy was supervising a jail housing unit. The inmates noticed he appeared to be feeling poorly as he conducted security procedures.

“Although they were locked in their cells, they kept an eye on him as he returned to his seat at the deputy desk, where he lost consciousness and fell onto the concrete floor, splitting his head open,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The inmates whose rooms were close enough to see the emergency began pounding on their doors, and soon, the entire unit was “thundering with noise,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy later said he didn’t realize he had been unconscious, but he became aware of was sounded like pounding drums and could hear the inmates shouting his name.

“He immediately thought an inmate needed help and somehow managed to rise to his feet and press the control panel to open cell doors,” the Facebook post stated.

Three inmates rushed out of their rooms to help the deputy, who once again lost consciousness.

The inmates used the deputy’s desk phone and his radio and help arrived almost immediately.

“These inmates came to his aid because our deputy, like most law enforcement officers, treats people with the dignity they deserve. These inmates had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn’t hesitate,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both.”

The deputy is recovering at home until he can return to duty.

