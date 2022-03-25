HOLT, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say three bodies were found inside a submerged vehicle after floodwaters receded from torrential rains earlier this week.

Divers and other officers from the Tuscaloosa Police Department discovered the sport-utility vehicle in water in a rural community Thursday.

A police official says the vehicle also contained a lot of debris, mud and water. The victims were a 72-year-old man and two women, ages 42 and 58.

Authorities didn’t release their names but said the deaths appear to be the result of a traffic accident where the vehicle encountered flooding or left the road and sank into a drainage area.