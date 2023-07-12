HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say three people were killed and 14 others were injured in a southern Illinois crash involving a Greyhound bus and multiple commercial vehicles.

State police say an initial investigation indicates that a Greyhound passenger bus and three commercial vehicles were involved in the crash at about 1:55 a.m. along Interstate 70 in Madison County.

State police say three fatalities were confirmed.

The agency says four people were taken to a hospital by helicopter and at least 10 were transported by ambulance.

The agency said no one in the commercial vehicles was injured in the crash at the Silver Lake Rest Area.