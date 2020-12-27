3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Illinois bowling alley, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Police say a gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others during what authorities believe was a random attack.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says a “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting Saturday night at Don Carter Lanes.

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the person of interest or the victims. He says he did not think any officers fired their weapons.

Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

