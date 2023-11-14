ETNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 70 was shut down in both directions Tuesday in Licking County after a deadly crash involving a charter bus carrying high school students.

Three people died and 15 were injured, Licking County Emergency Management Agency director Sean Grady told the Associated Press, after a bus was rear-ended by a semi-truck on I-70 West near the Smoke Road underpass.Click here for current traffic conditions

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said multiple injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred at about 8:15 a.m. They were taken to five area hospitals.

It was not immediately known what school the students were from.

I-70 was closed eastbound at State Route 310 and westbound at State Route 158 near Kirkersville. Traffic was being forced to exit, with U.S. 40 running parallel to I-70 between the two exits.

Camera footage showed a large presence of emergency crews and at least one fire on the highway, approximately 26 miles east of Downtown Columbus.

At 10:30 a.m., two school buses were seen arriving at the scene, escorted by police. Several dozen people boarded the buses, which drove away about 20 minutes later.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is expected to provide an update at some point.