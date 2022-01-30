3 children killed after wood stove burns down Nebraska home

Multiple area fire departments assist Pierce Fire & Rescue at the scene of a house fire in Pierce, Neb., early Saturday morning, Jan. 29, 2022. Three children died after the home caught fire in a rural area of northern Nebraska. (Kathryn Harris/The Norfolk Daily News via AP)

PIERCE, Neb. (AP) — Three children have died after a home caught fire in a rural area of northern Nebraska.

The fire broke out just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the town of Pierce. Three people got out, but a 17-year-old, 15-year-old, and 12-year-old were unable to escape.

Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said in a news release that they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names were not released.

Two people were uninjured. One person was treated at a hospital and released.

Matzner said the fire was accidental and caused by a wood-burning stove.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

