3 boys accused of pinning down classmate, cutting her dreadlocks

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WFLA/NBC) – Police are looking into a report that three white boys pinned down a black classmate and cut off some of her dreadlocks while telling her hair was “nappy” and she was “ugly.”

The incident reportedly happened earlier this week at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia. The 12-year-old girl says three sixth grade boys not only cut her hair, but also said her hair was “nappy” and she was “ugly.”

She says it took place on the playground during recess the girl’s grandfather calls the attack an ambush.

“My heart just broke. I was – I was just paralyzed,” Dewaune Allen said.

The head of the school says he is deeply disturbed by the allegations and notes the school has a zero-tolerance policy for bullying or abuse.

The child did not tell anyone at the time. It wasn’t until her grandmother was doing her hair and noticed portions of it missing that the girl started crying and told the whole story.