3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s fire chief says three firefighters were killed and a fourth was injured when part of a vacant home collapsed while they were battling a blaze.

Chief Niles R. Ford told a news conference that the injured firefighter was pulled from the building immediately and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.

The Baltimore City Fire Department shared this image of Lt. Paul Butrim, FF Kelsey Sadler and FF Kenny Lacayo on Facebook. (Source: Baltimore City Fire Department)

Ford said two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital. The fourth trapped firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photographs from the scene showed firefighters being consoled by their comrades.

  • Fire officials and a crew look on as an excavator is used to pull debris off a building during efforts to retrieve the body of a deceased firefighter caught in the building’s collapse while battling a two-alarm fire at the vacant row home, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Baltimore City firefighters embrace at the scene of a vacant row house fire in Baltimore, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
  • Firefighters bow their heads as a prayer is said after one of their own who died while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant row home was pulled from the collapsed building, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • A Baltimore firefighter holds balloons given to him by neighbor Darlene Cucina as a group of fire officials sit on a stoop across the street where several firefighters died in a building collapse while battling a two-alarm blaze in a vacant row home, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being pulled out of a collapsed building while battling a two-alarm fire at a vacant row home, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

