3 Amish siblings killed, 1 critically injured after vehicle crashes into buggy

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP/WFLA) — Authorities in Michigan say three children, ages 6 to 13, were killed and another was critically injured after a motor vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy.
Eaton County Undersheriff Jeff Cook says the buggy was struck from behind Wednesday as it traveled along Vermontville Highway near Charlotte in southern Michigan.
Cook says emergency responders arrived at the crash to find three of the children dead and a fourth seriously injured. The elderly driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital and examined for potential injuries.
The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.
Cook says he believes the children were Amish. He could not confirm if they were headed home from school when the crash occurred.
