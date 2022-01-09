27 people stranded on ice chunk that drifted 1 mile off Wisconsin shoreline

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- At least 27 people were successfully rescued from a large chunk of ice that broke free from a Wisconsin shoreline, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call Saturday that a large chunk of ice broke off near Point Comfort in the Bay of Green Bay, stranding more than two dozen people.

Sheriff’s deputies, fire officials and the U.S. Coast Guard all responded to the call.

When they arrived, the agencies reportedly worked together to bring the necessary equipment, including two airboats. The ice chunk was reportedly deteriorating quickly as it moved further from shore, the sheriff’s office said.

By noon, all the people stranded on the floating ice had been safely rescued.

Deputies said by the end of the rescue, the floating ice was approximately one mile from the shoreline. It had floated approximately three-quarters of a mile during the rescue operation alone.

Authorities confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.

Photo courtesy of the Green Bay Fire Department drone and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement said a barge that had gone through the bay shortly before the ice breakage may have contributed to the destabilization of the ice.

Many of those rescued were ice fishing at the time of the ice break, the Associated Press reported.

“People out on the ice are always encouraged to maintain awareness of the potential deterioration in their surroundings and keep a cellphone or some way of communicating with them in case there is a need to call for assistance,” the Brown County Sheriff’s Office wrote.