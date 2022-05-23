BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WFLA) – Twenty-seven people aboard a Megabus in Maryland were injured Sunday morning when the bus crashed along the interstate.

Baltimore County fire officials said crews were dispatched around 6:55 a.m. Sunday for reports of a mass causality incident of an overturned Megabus that had rolled on its side on I-95.

Officials said the bus was carrying 47 people. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A total of 27 people suffered minor injuries, 15 of whom were taken to hospitals.

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.