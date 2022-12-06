TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kraft Heinz Foods Company has issued a recall for over a ton of Oscar Mayer sandwich meat due to possible cross-contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said about 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products were possibly contaminated by underprocessed products.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company informed the USDA of the problem after it was discovered that the sandwich meat was sliced on the same machine as the underprocessed material. The USDA said the equipment was not cleaned between the uses, creating the concern for cross-contamination.

The affected products are said to be in 16-ounce, vacuum-sealed packages labeled “Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF.” The packages have labels with the codes “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B” as well as an establishment number of Est. 537V inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the USDA, the meat was shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia before they were sent off to retail stores for sale.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” the USDA said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

At this time, no illnesses from eating contaminated meat have been reported.